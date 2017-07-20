Vatican’s Academy for Life Attacks Human Life International

Academy for Life

cruxnow.com

Human Life International

Vatican Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the president of the, sees an urgent task of broadening the pro-life vision. He toldthat being pro-life is also about environment, pollution, elderly and oppression of children.Paglia slamed one of the most prestigious Catholic pro-life organisations, “Human Life International, for example, describes its mission as confronting the ‘evils of abortion, contraception, euthanasia/assisted suicide, and the redefinition of marriage,’ but makes no mention of the small arms trade or the death penalty (there are close to 3,000 currently on death row).”Paglia forgot to mention thatneither has program to assist crackbrained clergymen.