Square of World-Famous Chartres Cathedral About to Be Disfigured

The city of Chartres, France, has unveiled plans to redesign the square in front of the world-famous Chartres cathedral. The project will cost €23.5 million.All French churches built before 1905 belong to the State which took them away from the Church.Presently the square is covered with gravel, green spaces and trees. This will be replaced by a cold concrete plate which also functions als ceiling for a party underground construction which covers excavations and offers spaces for pilgrims and tourists.Not everybody likes the project. LeSalonBeige.fr (January 22) wrote that it “plans to imprison the cathedral”.