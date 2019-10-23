Argentina, Latin America “Aren’t Really Catholic”

“I am glad Catholics are seeing the sheer evil behind Francis’ Pachamama cult,” the Argentinean reader Marcela wrote to to Mundabor.Wordpress.com (October 23).She explains that the Pachamama abuse is “deeply rooted” in pagan practices among Indians in northern Argentina, Bolivia, and Peru.Pachamamas appear during important pagan rituals during which women pour their menstrual blood on the soil as an offering to to Pachamama.Marcela stresses that Argentina and Latin America in general “aren’t really Catholic,” as the remnants of paganism “are lingering and are hard to erase.”