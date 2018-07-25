Clicks129
Cardinal Farrell Also Knew “Nothing” About His Other Homosexual Superior
Pro-gay Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, is far away from possessing the "discernment" that Pope Francis loves to praise.
In two very prominent cases Farrell failed to detect anything unbecoming - at least according to his own assertions.
The first case regards Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a radical-liberal prelate to whom Farrell owes his episcopal career and who is now accused of homosexual abuses.
On July 24, Farrell claimed that he had “never, not ever” any inkling that McCarrick used to fondle seminarians. Both shared an apartment.
McCarrick’s homosexual outings with seminarians were known far beyond Washington archdiocese.
The second case regards the homosexual abuser Father Marcial Maciel (+2008), the founder of the Legion of Christ whose member Farrell was until 1984.
Talking to the Irish Times on November 19, 2016 Farrell claimed: “I never knew anything back then. I worked in Monterrey [Mexico], and maybe [sic!] I would have met Maciel once or twice, but I never suspected anything.”
Farrell was the General Administrator of the Legion of Christ with responsibilities for seminaries and schools in Italy, Spain, and Ireland. It is unlikely that he met Maciel only "once or twice".
Either Farrell is totally naive or a liar. In both case he is not fit to be a credible member of the Roman Curia.
