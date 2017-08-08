클릭 수97
Facts On Immigrants Into Europe
The United Nations have recently published statistics about immigration:
• 71,9% are men; 11,9% are women; 16,1% are children.
• the countries which in January 2017 received the biggest number of immigrants were Italy (96.119), Greece (11.692) and Spain (6.524).
• the most important countries of origin of the immigrants are Nigeria (14,8%), Guinea (9,6%), Ivory Coast (9%) and Bangladesh (8,6%).
Picture: © UNAMID, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsCdpgfwnxmj
