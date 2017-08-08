Facts On Immigrants Into Europe

The United Nations have recently published statistics about immigration:• 71,9% are men; 11,9% are women; 16,1% are children.• the countries which in January 2017 received the biggest number of immigrants were Italy (96.119), Greece (11.692) and Spain (6.524).• the most important countries of origin of the immigrants are Nigeria (14,8%), Guinea (9,6%), Ivory Coast (9%) and Bangladesh (8,6%).