Paris Hero Is A Traditionalist - Former FSSP

The chaplain of the Paris firefighters, Father Jean-Marc Fournier, who is in his 50s, entered on Monday night the burning Notre Dame cathedral in order to save the Blessed Sacrament and the Crown of Thorns.Fournier is a former member of the Fraternity of St Peter (FSSP). From 2000 to 2006 he served as assistant of the FSSP superior general.In 2006 he became a military chaplain in Sissonne, France, working several years for the French military diocese. On his first trip to Afghanistan he was - according to his own testimony - "seized by fear.”But Fournier learned to be courageous. In 2015, after the terrorist attack on the Paris Bataclan music venue where 89 were killed, he rushed inside in order to impart a general absolution.