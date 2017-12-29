Language
Dubia Cardinal Brandmüller Has Answered The Dubia

Talking to an Austrian webpage Cardinal Walter Brandmüller (88), one of the two living Dubia cardinals has answered the Dubia. Pope Francis refuses or is not able to answer them since September 2016.

1. Can married persons, who live in a second union as if they were married, receive absolution and Communion? no
2. Are there still absolute moral norms that apply without exception? yes
3. Is it still true that a person, who lives permanently in adultery, is in a state of mortal sin? yes
4. Can there be circumstances and intentions that excuse or even justify an evil act? no
5. Can the personal conscience justify exceptions to absolute moral norms? no

Picture: Walter Brandmüller, © voiceofthefamily.com, #newsZaogfwddbb
paul grech
Answering the Dubia as they should be answered would be too much and too straightforward for Bergoglio who cannot help obfuscating and distorting everything concerning morals.
Dr Stuart Reiss
@HerzMariae you are preaching to the choir...i know very well its the truth...as would 100% of GTV readership.... but other cardinals and bishops in the church dispute that...and they write off burke and brandmuller as rigid...right wing..unmerciful etc....so theres no point in them asking questions and answering themselves....they should get on with the correction they promised...otherwise its pointless yaking on to this website and that and prancing about....
HerzMariae
@Dr Stuart Reiss It is not only a view, it's the truth.
Dr Stuart Reiss
Is it simply one cardinal’s view? To be disregarded as yesterday’s headlines by other cardinals who disagree?
Where’s this canonical correction Burkie promised to deliver of Franky?
What a lot of nonsense.
aderito
there is only one Truth
Rafał_Ovile
Is this the highest legislator now or attempt to impair juridical correction?
