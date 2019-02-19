Hushing Up? "Abuse Victim” Against Her Will - Priest Gets Twenty Years

Father Robin Vadakkumchery, 50, was sentenced on February 17 in Thalassery, Kerala, India to twenty years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl.Vadakkumchery had been the administrator of a Kannur Catholic school where the girl studied.He was condemned although the girl wanted to marry him. She told the police that the affair was consensual and she was an adult at the time. Her father even declared that he had raped his daughter. Both parents did everything to protect their daughter and the priest.It was a government agency that started inquiring after receiving an anonymous letter. None of the witnesses was ready to talk.The verdict was based only on a report from the hospital where the mother delivered the child in February 2017.