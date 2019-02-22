Clicks68
Was Cardinal McCarrick Even A Soviet Spy?
The former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 88, was allegedly trained by the Soviet secret service while studying for a year in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland, in the early 1950s, reports ChurchMilitant.com (February 21).
The small town of Sankt Gallen is known for a world famous university, specialisted in the fields of business administration and economics.
ChurchMilitant.com refers to anonymous "former Communist personnel" which, at the time, was in charge of setting up secret networks in Europe.
However, by now, such personnel would - if still alive - be over 90 years old. It is unlikely that ChurchMilitant.com would have access to them.
