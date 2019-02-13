Bishop Has No Answer to Question Whether Christ Established the Church

Joliet Bishop Daniel Conlon has "no absolute answer" to the question whether Christ intended to establish a Church.He said this during a talk at Elmhurst College (February 6) in front of two hundred people. According to DioceseOfJoliet.org, Conlon left the question open because “Jesus did not address it directly."After criticism on social media, the diocese deleted the statement without denying that the bishop said it. The full article is still available in Google Cache (picture).It is astonishing that Conlon does not know Christ's words in Matthew 16:18: "You are Peter, and on this rock I will build my Church."Conlon was appointed a bishop by John Paul II and promoted to Jolliet by Benedict XVI.