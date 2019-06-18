Two Nigerian Priests Join SSPX: Archbishop Furious

Onitsha Archdiocese, Nigeria, has published a June 13 “public warning” against two priests, Father Michael Chigbata and Father Joseph Onuorah, who recently joined the Society of St Pius X (SSPX). Onitsha Archbishop Valeran Maduka has suspended them.The statement of the archdiocese speaks of “illegal activities” by the two priests [although Pope Francis granted permission to SSPX priests to hear confessions].The two are even charging with “deceiving" innocent Catholics by leading them to the Old Latin Mass.The faithful are told not to have "anything to do with these two disobedient priests or others like them.”