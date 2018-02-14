Clicks420
European Central Bank: EU Needs Mass-Immigration
The bulletin of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt (February 8) writes that immigrants are an “important resource” that needs to be “used” because immigrants are younger and allegedly better educated than the population of the countries they invade. The bank also writes that the immigrants have contributed to an expansion of the EU economy.
This proves that the EU's luring of immigrants into Europe is not about “helping the poor”. On the contrary, it is the ultimate form of exploiting third world countries by stealing their active, young and educated population which would be needed at home where only the old and sick remain.
Picture: EZB, © Epizentrum, CC BY-SA, #newsHneybmelky
