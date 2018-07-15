Clicks105
If Francis Rubber-Stamps Contraception, He Will Again Fall Into Heresy
For the Austrian philosopher Josef Seifert it is “totally inadmissible and a radical break with Church teaching” to claim that using contraception is an alleged "act of responsibility."
Seifert referred to a claim made by radical Father Maurizio Chiodi, a member of the former Pontifical Academy for Life.
Talking to Edward Pentin (July 13), Seifert said that if Pope Francis would rubber-stamp such changes “he would accept a total ethical error and a huge heresy”.
Seifert added that Chiodi's heresy is "nothing else than an old ethical error" which implies "the very destruction of the moral teaching of the Church.”
