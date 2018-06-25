Francis, Catholic “Fundamentalists Seek Wars”

During his in-flight media conference (June 21) from Geneva to Rome, Pope Francis was asked about his opinion on the Catholic teaching of “righteous war” and on those who believe that a Christian cannot use violence.In his answer, Francis explained that there are in almost all religions small groups, “fundamentalists, who seek wars”.And, “We Catholics [allegedly] also have some. They always seek destruction.”Francis must have referred to those radical fundamentalists of Second Vatican Council who in the last fifty years have engaged in destroying the Church and producing a Catholic civil war, however, these fundamentalists cannot be called "Catholic" any longer.