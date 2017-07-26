Church Demolished for a Parking Lot

Since July 17 St Martin Church in Sablé-sur-Sarthe, France, has been demolished. The church was built in the 1880s and was desecrated in 2015. The local mayor justified the demolition because of its ruinous state. The place will become a parking lot. In 1905 all churches in Frances were nationalised by the state.Sablé-sur-Sarthe is the birthplace of Father Prosper Guéranger O.S.B., the founder of the famous Solesmes Abbey which is located in the area.