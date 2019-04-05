Brussels Becomes First Major City to Halt 5G Due to Health Effects

Céline Fremault

L'Echo

I cannot welcome such technology if the radiation standards, which must protect the citizen, are not respected, 5G or not. The people of Brussels are not guinea pigs whose health I can sell at a profit. We cannot leave anything to doubt."

- Céline Fremault, Minister of the Government (Brussels-Captial Region), responsible for Housing, Quality of Life, Environment and Energy

5G pilot project is not compatible with Belgian radiation safety standards

extreme concern

major 5G appeals