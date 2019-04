Brussels Becomes First Major City to Halt 5G Due to Health Effects

Céline Fremault

L'Echo

I cannot welcome such technology if the radiation standards, which must protect the citizen, are not respected, 5G or not. The people of Brussels are not guinea pigs whose health I can sell at a profit. We cannot leave anything to doubt."

- Céline Fremault, Minister of the Government (Brussels-Captial Region), responsible for Housing, Quality of Life, Environment and Energy

5G pilot project is not compatible with Belgian radiation safety standards

extreme concern

major 5G appeals

The statement was made by, the Minister of the Government of the Brussels-Capital Region, responsible for Housing, Quality of Life, Environment and Energy. From an interview last Friday, withMs. Fremault accurately identified that a(9 V/m, or 95 mW/m2 according to this online converter ), and stated that she does not intend to make an exception. (In the Building Biology guidelines , the threshold foris 1 mW/m2. However, many government agencies still only consider thermal effects, instead of the cumulative body of thousands of peer-reviewed scientific studies.)Perhaps with Brussels heading up the European Union, and with one of the twobeing addressed to the EU , officials there are better informed and motivated to protect themselves.May support increase for Ms. Fremault and all officials who are hearing the call to sanity and prioritizing the people over the technocratic oligarchy.