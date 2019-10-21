Vatican, Diving Lesson For Pachamamas Was "Theft"

The sinking of some Pachamama idols in the Tiber was “a theft,” Paolo Ruffini, the Vatican Prefect of the Dicastery for Communications, lamented at the Synod’s October 21 press conference (video below).
He called the removal of the idols from Santa Maria in Traspontina “an act of bravado, a gesture, in my opinion, against the special dialogue that should always animate everybody.”
"Dialogue" is a Francis codeword denoting conversations among like-minded anti-Catholics.
Ruffini claimed again that the idols represent “life, fertility, mother earth.” In the Church "life" is represented by Jesus Christ, "fertility" by the Holy Spirit, while "mother earth" is an anti-Christian concept.
Father Giacomo Costa S.J., the Secretary of the Synod's Information Commission, insisted that the Pachamama idols “should not be highlighted too much.” He called them “meaningless” but did not explain why they are omnipresent at the Synod.
so these so called "thieves" took out sacrilegious pacha mamas from the church. They just removed demons from the church...it was kind of exorcism, no?
These pagan idols should have not been in the church on the first place .These clergy have lost their Faith
Casting idols out isn't theft. It's being a Catholic. I do think it's theft that a bit back a Cardinal cut the chains off of an Italian electric supplier meter, for squatters " or marginalized people'" with a 30,000. Euro bill ,several months old that wasn't paid. He then said He would pay it, but I don't think he ever did. They are Apostate heathens and clueless to boot. If they have any sense …More
Casting idols out isn't theft. It's being a Catholic. I do think it's theft that a bit back a Cardinal cut the chains off of an Italian electric supplier meter, for squatters " or marginalized people'" with a 30,000. Euro bill ,several months old that wasn't paid. He then said He would pay it, but I don't think he ever did. They are Apostate heathens and clueless to boot. If they have any sense left, they will lay off the witchery..
It's also theft the way the synod is stealing the Fsith
