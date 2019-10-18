Clicks145
Synod's Small Groups: Majority Wants Married Priests, Female Deacons

The reports of the Amazon Synod’s small groups were published on Vatican.va (October 18). Their positions concerning celibacy and female deacons are:

Italian A is against celibacy and for women as lectors and acolytes, does not mention a female deaconate.

Italian B says nothing about celibacy and female deacons.

Portuguese A is for abolishing celibacy and for a female deaconate, quotes the heretic Father Hans Küng on peace among religions.

Portuguese B calls abolishing celibacy “necessary,” wants female deacons because last Council's arguments in favour of married deacons apply now [allegedly] to women.

Portuguese C waffles randomly about “possibilities regarding the deaconate, viri probati, women, married priests.”

Portuguese D calls for “further maturing and thoughts” on abolishing celibacy and introducing female deacons.

Spanish A produced a boring long text about leadership responsibilities for women avoiding the term “deaconate”. No call to abolish celibacy.

Spanish B wants further studies about female deacons and wishes to abolish celibacy "in exceptional cases."

Spanish C calls it “possible” to produce female deacons and “important” to abolish celibacy.

Spanish D "promotes" abolishing celibacy and producing female deacons.

Spanish E wants a non-sacramental female diaconate.

French/English says nothing about abolishing celibacy or female deaconate and underlines that the Church is “not Greenpeace.”

