Synod's Small Groups: Majority Wants Married Priests, Female Deacons

The reports of the Amazon Synod’s small groups were published on Vatican.va (October 18). Their positions concerning celibacy and female deacons are:is against celibacy and for women as lectors and acolytes, does not mention a female deaconate.says nothing about celibacy and female deacons.is for abolishing celibacy and for a female deaconate, quotes the heretic Father Hans Küng on peace among religions.calls abolishing celibacy “necessary,” wants female deacons because last Council's arguments in favour of married deacons apply now [allegedly] to women.waffles randomly about “possibilities regarding the deaconate, viri probati, women, married priests.”calls for “further maturing and thoughts” on abolishing celibacy and introducing female deacons.produced a boring long text about leadership responsibilities for women avoiding the term “deaconate”. No call to abolish celibacy.wants further studies about female deacons and wishes to abolish celibacy "in exceptional cases."calls it “possible” to produce female deacons and “important” to abolish celibacy."promotes" abolishing celibacy and producing female deacons.wants a non-sacramental female diaconate.says nothing about abolishing celibacy or female deaconate and underlines that the Church is “not Greenpeace.”