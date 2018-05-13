Clicks54
Cardinal Woelki Will Give In On Protestant Communion – Aim Is “Peace” [Not Truth]
Cologne Cardinal Rainer Woelki who is involved in a conflict among German bishops whether Communion should be given to Protestants, has said that his aim is a "peaceful coexistence".
Talking on domradio.de (May 13), Woelki said that a dispute for a good cause is “necessary”.
The main proponent for Protestant Communion is Munich Cardinal Marx. Woelki is seemingly against it.
Pope Francis has already sided with Marx implying that Protestant Communion is fine as long as the German bishops unanimously agree to "allow" it.
De facto, Protestant Communion has been introduced in Germany decades ago. A priest refusing to participate in this would quickly lose his job. The German Church has no vocations and only old and very old people still attend the services.
Picture: Rainer Maria Woelki, © Raimond Spekking, CC BY-SA, #newsDjrcydljep
