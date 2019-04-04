Francis Polemicizes Against "Parrot Prayer"

During his April 4 morning homily, Pope Francis attacked those who pray the Our Father for others.People with problems tell us sometimes to pray, Francis explained, “Yes, yes, I will say two Our Fathers and two Hail Marys." But Francis called this a “parrot prayer” which is “not acceptable.”As a hazy alternative he proposed a prayer “with the Lord”, “with courage,” and doing “everything I can.”The pro-mass-immigration Italian president Sergio Mattarella assisted privately at Francis’ Mass.