Francis Polemicizes Against "Parrot Prayer"

During his April 4 morning homily, Pope Francis attacked those who pray the Our Father for others.
People with problems tell us sometimes to pray, Francis explained, “Yes, yes, I will say two Our Fathers and two Hail Marys." But Francis called this a “parrot prayer” which is “not acceptable.”
As a hazy alternative he proposed a prayer “with the Lord”, “with courage,” and doing “everything I can.”
The pro-mass-immigration Italian president Sergio Mattarella assisted privately at Francis’ Mass.
Pray the Holy Rosary: Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Angels and Men, and bishops and popes.
...for those who believe God cooperates with us and not vise versa.
There ARE many who casually say they will pray but actually have no faith. It is an emotional "I'm thinking about you" kind of "prayer".
