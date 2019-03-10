Cardinal Zen: “From Which Planet Do Vatican Hierarchs Descend?”

Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen asks the “gentlemen in the Vatican” on his blog OldYosef.hkdavc.com (March 5) what the Chinese Catholics have gained with the 2018 agreement.
“From which planet do our leaders in Rome descend?” he asks adding that Pope Francis follows with his Secretary of State Parolin a Communist-friendly policy.
Parolin and his allies are “following Francis in his optimism” and push him dangerously towards an easy surrender while knowing the horrible face of Chinese communism.
Zen stresses that the Cardinals are not only here "to obey" but also "to council" the Pope by pointing out to dangers, "Otherwise we will be useless dogs which do not bark when they are supposed to."
