Cardinal Müller, „I Will Not Criticize Francis“
On Sunday, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller celebrated Mass in his former diocese Regensburg, Germany. Afterwards he told journalists, that it is also in future not his duty to publicly criticize Francis.
Müller added that he had received a flood of invitations for talks and written contributions from all over the world.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Dr. Meierhofer, commonswiki, CC BY-SA, #newsFixpwcxwtc
