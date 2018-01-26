Clicks1K
Francis’ Bad Example Finds First Followers
Limerick Bishop Brendan Leahy believes that Pope Francis’ inflight marriage should cause the Church to consider marrying couples outside of church buildings.
Talking to The Irish Catholic (January 25), Leahy said that Francis has opened up “new perspectives”. Leahy also wants laypeople to celebrate marriages, “It doesn’t have to be a priest you see, so who knows the future?”
This bishop seems to be little aware of the tendency in the West to celebrate the few Catholic marriages that are still contracted, everywhere but in a regular parish church. In face of their dwindling numbers his proposal for lay-marriages sounds like a mediocre joke.
