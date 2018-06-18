Clicks27
Italy Without Children – Will Francis Wake Up?
While Pope Francis is promoting divorce, contraception and gay propaganda, Italy has become the country with the second lowest birthrate in the world after Japan.
Last year the country scored the lowest birthrate since the foundation of the state, losing more than 250.000 people in one year due to the imbalance between birth and death rate.
Picture: © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsTfhjakozlo
