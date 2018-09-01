Clicks98
New Viganò Revelations: Francis and His Homosexual Friend Are Lying
The Chilean homosexual Juan Carlos Cruz told NyTimes.com (August 28) that Francis said to him that whistle-blower Archbishop Viganò “nearly sabotaged” the visit to the USA in September 2015 by arranging a meeting between Francis and Kim Davis, a Kentucky county clerk who refused to issue gay pseudo marriage licenses and therefore was jailed in 2015.
Francis told Cruz, “I was horrified and I fired that nuncio.”
After the meeting between Francis and Davis, the Vatican press machine first declined to comment, then downplayed and finally said that Francis “only real audience” was with a gay couple.
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò replied to Cruz in a written, detailed statement (August 30) pointing out that he spoke in Washington with Francis and several Vatican diplomats beforehand about a meeting with Kim Davis and presented all with a one-page memo about her case. A day later Francis agreed to meet Davis.
Only when the pro-gay media propaganda began, Viganò received a “frantic” call by Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin who told him, “You must come immediately to Rome because the Pope is furious with you!”
Viganò travelled to Rome, met Pope Francis on October 9 and talked with him for almost an hour. To his surprise Francis did not mention Davis once.
Viganò informed Parolin about the meeting. Parolin replied, “This is impossible, with me he was furious because of you.”
Picture: Carlo Maria Viganò, Rome Life Forum, #newsJkwhcjcgnr
