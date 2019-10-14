The Card Was Under Francis’ Zucchetto

Father Gianfranco Priori, 66, also called “Father Wizard,” was among the seventy Italian Capuchins, Francis received on October 10 in the Vatican Nervi Hall for a private audience.Priori was invited to perform some magic tricks for Francis. He showed him a deck of cards asking him to think of one, without touching it. Then, he put the deck in his hands and asked him to pronounce the chosen card to the public, and Francis did so.At that point Priori lifted up Francis’ zucchetto and found the card under it. Francis burst into a laughter and said, "That's great! You're a devil!".