Pro-Gay Bishop Suppresses Nuns for “Disobedience”

Saltillo Bishop José Raúl Vera, Mexico, suppressed the Perpetual Adorers of the Blessed Sacrament of Saltillo with a September 3 decree.
According to ElHeraldoDeSaltillo (September 3) the conflict started when the five sisters refused to give him a piece of land which they received for the construction of their monastery.
In April 16, the Vatican Congregation for Religious applied the force of Canon Law, which usually nobody takes seriously, against the nuns in a letter signed by Vatican Archbishop José Rodríguez Carballo, the Congregation's secretary. Carballo ordered the sisters to return to the convent of origin in Veracruz and Monterrey.
ElHeraldoDeSaltillo reports that, on August 25, Raúl abused four of the nuns verbally in front of a group of about twenty faithful asking for the land. The nuns were forced to close the door of their monastery, leaving the screaming bishop outside.
