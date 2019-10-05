Synod Sets Up "False Church", Francis Is A "Betrayer" – LifeSiteNews Roundtable

John Henry Westen

Michael Matt

Jose Ureta

Marco Tosatti

Taylor Marshall

Roberto de Mattei

Jeanne Smits

The Amazonian Synod will be “the most severe calamity” for the Catholic Faith ever known, saidof LifeSiteNews at an October 4 Roman roundtable (video below).He accused Francis of being led by "a spirit contrary to that of the Gospel rather than by the Holy Spirit”. And, “The pope has gained the friendship of the world but at the price of betraying the truth.”It is obvious for Westen that “a false church and a false image of Christ” is being setup.The Remant Newspaper'sdescribed the Synod as an enterprise promising to “embrace an indigenous eco-theology”, to “send forth missionaries of climate change” and to “teach all nations to listen to the cry of Mother Earth”.Matt hopes that Catholics show unity and “put human pressure on the Vatican.”of the movement Tradition, Family and Property stated that some members of the Synod “definitely” lack the Catholic Faith while others are misguided.He explained that the Synod's working document is teaching essentially the same thing as the 1972 Stockholm document and again the 1992 Rio de Janeiro document of the United Nations.The vaticanistanoticed that the Abu Dhabi declaration contains “one of the most devastating sentences for Catholicism ever uttered by a Pope”. He pointed to Francis' claim that all religions are willed by God. This relativism is according to Tosatti confirmed in the Synod’s working document.He added that “from a human point of view" we must "fear the worst.”The authorsaid that Catholics should be prepared to be called “schismatic”.The Italian historianexplained that “the only schismatic group in the Catholic Church today are those who have prepared the Amazon Synod”. He considers the German prelates “Marx, Kasper and Overbeck from a material point of view, schismatic”.De Mattei accused the Church authorities who have approved or will approve the working document, of polytheism which is poly-demonism because “all divinities of the Gentiles are demons” (Ps 95,5).He added that Catholics will have to prepare themselves for a "very dramatic situation in the Church” at the death of Benedict XVI.The journalistwarned of a global effort to dissolve the Church and to melt her into a unified global spirituality, “We have a push on the part of so many international institutions to make all religions submit to the adoration of man.”