College of Cardinals in Serious Troubles – Cardinal Burke

The College of Cardinals which eventually will have to elect the next pope, is “in a very bad way” - Cardinal Raymond Burke told TheAustralian.com.au on October 21.He mentioned that Pope Francis has not convened a meeting of cardinals for four years [although he loves to speak about "dialogue" and "collegiality"].Last time, Francis reunited the cardinals - who are supposed to be his closest collaborators - in February 2014 in order to expose them a talk in which Cardinal Walter Kaspers propagated the sacrilege of Communion for adulterers.Further, Burke called Francis’ secret deal with the Chinese Communists “absolutely unconscionable” and “a betrayal of so many confessors and martyrs who suffered for years and years and were put to death.”