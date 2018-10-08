Clicks59
Multimillionaire Agrees With Francis: Church Needs “More Poverty”
The German filmmaker Wim Wenders, 73, who became famous for his 2018 documentary on Pope Francis, told Avvenire (September 26) that like Francis he thinks that “we need a poor Church”.
The multimillionaire - who calls himself a "profound admirer" of Francis - even believes that the Church needs “more poverty” [than the one preached by Francis].
Avvenire confronts Wenders with the fact that the cinema industry has “always been an instrument of the economy that kills”. Wenders admits, “The cinema remains a very capitalistic adventure.”
Wenders is a lapsed Catholic who became a Protestant and now lives in his fifth de facto marriage. He is a multimillionaire.
Picture: Wim Wenders, © Harald Bischoff, CC BY-SA, #newsEbgmgmebcx
