Cardinal Praises Saint Boniface in Suit, with Briefcase

Former Munich Cardinal Friedrich Wetter, 91, has praised an alleged statue of Saint Boniface on the Corbinian bridge in Freising, Germany.

England born Boniface (+754) is the Apostle of the Germans. His statue represents a mix between a bankster and Frankenstein.

Cardinal Wetter viewed the statue in early April and approved of it claiming that Boniface, “did not walk through the forests in cassock,” although Boniface was a monk.

On the same bridge there is a second statue representing Our Lady, the patron saint of Bavaria. It looks like a partially melted chocolate bunny. Wetter called it “awesome.”

There are plans to use a third niche on the bridge for a statue of Benedict XVI, a humiliating perspective for the former pope.

