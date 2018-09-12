Wuerl To "Discuss" Acceptance of Retirement With Francis

Liberal Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl will "discuss" with Pope Francis the acceptance of his retirement he presented in November 2015 when he turned 75 according to a September 11 letter to his priests. Francis refused Wuerl’s original offer because he forces only Catholic leaning cardinals into a quick retirement.Wuerl is under fire because he allegedly "mishandled" homosexual abuse cases.The present abuse hysteria in the U.S. media is not backed up by new facts but by an anti-Catholic bias of the oligarch media and the inability of the cowardly bishops to defend the Church.For decades, the Catholic Church has been one of the safest environments for children and youth in America.