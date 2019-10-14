Lack Of Priests, Really? No Data From The Amazon

Sandro Magister asked at the October 14 Amazon Synod’s press conference why no statistical data about the religious affiliation in the Amazon was available at the Synod.
A clueless Paolo Ruffini, the Vatican Prefect of the Dicastery for Communications, embarrassed the audience with saying that, “there is no pastoral ministry for statistics” (video below).
The former Apostolic Vicar of Puerto Ayacucho, Venezuela, José Divassón Cilveti, added that in the past three years REPAM, produced data with statistics “diocese by diocese.”
However, “Catholic Sat” noticed on Twitter that this data do not include the number of Baptised, of Catholics and Protestants.
Italian born Castanhal Bishop Carlo Verzeletti, Venezuela, said at the same presser, that there are 750 Pentecostal churches in his city and 50 Catholic parishes. He decried a "violent invasion of Pentecostal churches.“
This is not surprising as Francis' Bio Church is secularised and has little appeal for people who are thirsting for the Gospel.
This synod is window-dressing, and very ill-designed window-dressing, at that! From the original document preceding the synod, in which fast and loose, or non-existent, statistics and innuendo reign, until now, the synod has all the earmarks of a 'con job'. The 'fix is in', this is the 'horse and pony show' for what has already been decided, and, likely, written.