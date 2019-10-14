Lack Of Priests, Really? No Data From The Amazon

kobotom 12 minutes ago

This synod is window-dressing, and very ill-designed window-dressing, at that! From the original document preceding the synod, in which fast and loose, or non-existent, statistics and innuendo reign, until now, the synod has all the earmarks of a 'con job'. The 'fix is in', this is the 'horse and pony show' for what has already been decided, and, likely, written.