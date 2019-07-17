Stay Out of Politics: Francis Engaged in Propaganda For Socialist Politician

During his July 7 lunch in the General House of the Jesuits in Rome, Pope Francis received the Brazilian "Free Lula Movement".
Luiz Lula is a former salon-socialist president of Brazil, admired by the oligarch media, and jailed since April 2018 for [alleged] corruption. Francis supported him in the past.
The day after the meeting, Lula’s Twitter account published a picture of Francis and the Jesuit Superior General, Father Arturo Sosa, accepting a shirt with propaganda for the liberation of pro-gay and pro-abortion Lula who presents himself as a "Catholic".
Francis – who likes to preach against corruption - never addressed the corruption charges against Lula.
Clicks193
- Report
Social networks