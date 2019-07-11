Francis' Vatican Wants "New Church" - Cardinal Müller

Francis' Vatican Wants To Build "New Church" - Cardinal Müller
The working document of the Amazon Synod contains an “ideological vision” and has “nothing” to do with “Christianity”, Cardinal Ludwig Müller told LaNuovaBQ.it (July 11).
According to Müller the authors of the document “treat our Creed as if it were a European opinion.” He rejects the term “ecological conversion” contained in the document, as there is only the conversion to Christ.
The Synod is a “pretext to change the Church,” Müller warns, “It is celebrated in Rome to emphasize the beginning of a new church.”
To the question whether the document is heretical, Müller replied, “Heretic? Not only, it's also stupid.”
According to him the heretics know doctrine but oppose it, while the document “only creates a big confusion.” Its center is not Jesus Christ but the authors themselves and their ideas about saving the world.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsEzqjfxxwjz
Clicks264
- Report
Social networks
Auntdd likes this.
The answer
Alternative headline: Conservative Modernist disagrees with Liberal Modernist.