Fooled Pro-Gay "Gender Study" Journals Publish Hoax Studies

Helen Pluckrose, James Lindsay and Peter Boghossian started in August 2017 a project aimed at creating hoax papers in the field of "gender studies" in order to expose the fake scientificity of these studies.One of their hoaxs bore the hilarious title “Rape Culture and Queer Performativity at Urban Dog Parks in Portland, Oregon”. Nevertheless, it was reviewed enthusiastically and accepted by the British "scientific" journal “Gender, Place & Culture”. The hoax proposed that men should be "trained like we do dogs to prevent rape culture".In another mock paper the authors rewrote 3,000 words from Chapter 12 of Hitler's “Mein Kampf” replacing references to "national-socialism" with feminism and to "Jews" with privilege. The sham was accepted by the known "scientific" feminist quarterly “Affilia: Journal of Women and Social Work”.The author's goal was to show that in "gender studies" absurdities and morally fashionable political ideas could get published as legitimate academic research. The project was discovered in July 2018.In all, the authors wrote twenty hoax papers of which four were published, one won an award, three had been accepted but were not published yet, six were rejected, and seven were still under review.