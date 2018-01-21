Clicks441
I recall Francis words that he was going to put in place a comission to investigate and deal with priest-abusers. That turned out to be hot air since the comission has since disbanded due to lack of support. All you have to do is look at the millions paid out to victims to know that this remains a problem. All Francis is doing is damage control.
I am in Chile. Bp Barros is my Bishop.
Claiming Bp Barros is an abuser is like saying that because you watched OJ simpson on CNN that you are guilty of aiding and abetting. It could be but not likely.
Dr Bobus there was also more than one accusation against Jesus. Accusations are not identical to truth. On their basis one should be proven guilty before being penalized. Latin civilization has adopted such procedure from Roman law and Greek philosophy contrary to jewish civilization. The Jews democratically condemned Christ and He was crucified, and no one has apologized up to this day. As for … More
@Rafał_Ovile. There was more than one accusation against Abp Paetz. In fact, he was barred from his own seminary by the rector.
Acts of sexual abuse perpetrated by Karadima has been extensively documented.
Some victims, who claim sex abuse, are known to falsely accuse priests. There was a case in Poland when a victim forwarded a letter of apology after falsely accusing Abp. Petz for molesting him. Unfortunately, only one newspaper 'Nasz Dziennik' printed the letter of apology. It didn't appear in any other newspaper which printed calumnies publicly leading to destruction of the accused Churchman's … More
Trouble is, tin pot dictators with low IQ and massive ego won’t heed any advice. They always know better.
If only he had asked the Irish or US bishops about what not to say.