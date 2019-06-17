Archbishop Viganò received a cash gift from Theodore McCarrick before he even arrived in the US as nuncio

Viganò recalled gifts specifically from Cdl. Timothy Dolan of New York, Bp. Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn, Cdl. Donald Wuerl and Theodore McCarrick, among others.
"I would like to add that I remember with certainty one of these gifts made immediately after it was announced that I would be sent as a nuncio to the United States, but before I arrived in the United States from the former Cdl. McCarrick, for the amount of $ 1,000," Viganò said.
Source: www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/vigano-bransfield
