Majority of US Bishops Would [Invalidly] Ordain Women
More than half of the US bishops would "ordain" female deacons in their diocese if the Holy See would approve such an abuse, a January 22 study found.
At the same time, "only" 41 percent of bishops [erroneously] believe that the Church has conferred them the power to do so. One-third of the bishops said that the Church should come up with deaconesses.
The study was issued by the “Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate” at Georgetown University. 192 bishops were asked, 108 responded.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsZeqdgyhtph
