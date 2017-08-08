Progressive: Haiti Forbids Gay Pseudo-Marriage

The Haitian Senate approved on August 1 a bill banning gay pseudo-marriage and public demonstration of support of the homosexual vice. The bill was approved by a 14-1 vote margin.Senator Carl Murat Cantave who introduced the bill, said that it was necessary to protect young people and the family from depravation. “It is a gain for our culture,” he said. “It is a gain for our country.”The bill will likely also pass in the Haitian Chamber of Deputies.