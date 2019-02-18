Clicks205
650 Page Gay Myth Sponsored By Vatican's Gay Faction Underway
A homosexual French activist*, close to the French Socialist Party, has written a soon to be released 650-page gay myth against the Church.
Among others, he insults Cardinal Raymond Burke comparing him to a "drag-queen”.
The homosexual received access to 41 cardinals, 52 bishops and prelates, and 45 nuncios - all of them too ready to collaborate with a gay propagandist who spreads falsehood.
The only interesting information in the book is copied from Archbishop Viganò who testified that he informed Francis already in 2013 about the McCarrick abuses. The homosexual only adds that this was "not enough" for Francis to condemn Cardinal McCarrick.
Italian journalist Marco Tosatti calls this attack on Francis “friendly fire” as the homosexual otherwise speaks enthusiastically of Francis.
*The name of the author and book are omitted in order not to make any publicity.
