Language
Clicks
25.8k
Gloria.tv

Dear Friends,

In January 2016 Gloria.tv broke a new record: Over four million unique users each month. Every day, we handle about 100,000 video-views on 23 servers. Gloria.tv wanted to be a pulpit on the Internet. We have become one.

Donate online via "GoFundme"
The GoFundGloria-campaign needs to be set up in Euros. 1 Dollar is about 0,94 Euro.

If you would like to donate by wire transfer or PayPal, write to: office@gloria.tv

The technical heart of Gloria.tv is our in-house software. Currently, we are developing Gloria.tv into a social network. For this, we partly need to engage external programmers. However, the lion's share of the work is done through us without salaries.

In this Advent, we recruited a specialist from a Russian university to program a function to improve the live chats for our users. In addition, in the next few weeks, we want to commission people to complete the texts of the language sections. Gloria.tv wants to be accessible for the Catholics of all countries in their native language.

We can accomplish this huge work only because enthusiastic friends support us. Unfortunately, Gloria.tv also needs money. Dear friends, please help Gloria.tv in this Advent with a small donation.

Blessed advent!
Gloria.tv
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Uncle Joe
Updated Totals as of December 18, 2016

Queridos Amigos, (the Spanish request for donations) garnered over 20,000 clicks and 395 Euros ($412 USD) during the past 7 days.
-------------------------------------
Cari amici, (the Italian request for donations) garnered over 5,000 clicks and 60 Euros ($63 USD) was raised during the past 7 days.
-------------------------------------
Chers amis (the French request for donations) garnered 3,000 clicks and 200 Euros ($209USD) was raised during the past … [More]
Like
More
Note Uncle Joe mentioned this post in Dear Friends,.
Uncle Joe
Totals as of December 11, 2016

Queridos Amigos, (the Spanish request for donations) garnered 18,900 clicks and $2,700 dollars (2,567 Euros) was raised by 82 people over 10 months.
-------------------------------------
Cari amici, (the Italian request for donations) garnered 4,400 clicks and $505 dollars (479 Euros) was raised by 26 people in 10 months.
-------------------------------------
Chers amis (the French request for donations) garnered 7,100 clicks and $3,802 dollars (3,600 Euros) was … [More]
Like
More
Jungerheld likes this.
Note Uncle Joe mentioned this post in Dear Friends,.
Note 2 more comments from Uncle Joe
BroDomain likes this.
TV Nossa Senhora
We are the Apostolate of Evangelization Our Lady of Fatima.
How to highlight our channel and our videos on Gloria TV?
Peace and good.
Like
More
Libor Halik likes this.
Viriditas likes this.
Siege
The Euro-Soviet must be dissolved, and the Empire of Charlemagne (Greater-France) restored, which was a true "European union", built upon the foundations of the divinely revealed Religion instead of the drifting sands of freemasonic corruption. Identity-preserving feudalism instead of monolithic internationalism.
Like
More
Abramo likes this.
Holy Cannoli
Dr Bobus,
I hope it happens. The populist 'Trump Effect' has legs even in Europe. Countries, starting with Britain and now Italy, are tired of the distinguished fruits and nuts in Brussels dictating to them how to best promote homosexuality and how to destroy their countries by the wholesale admission of 3rd world barbarians to terrorize its citizens.

The answer is to get rid of the EU and the politicians who support it starting with that shrew chancellor of Germany with the repugnant hair style.
Like
More
Abramo likes this.
View 2 more likes.
Dr Bobus
@Holy Cannoli. In a few years it might not be possible to create a bank account in Europe in Euros
Like
More
BroDomain likes this.
Abramo likes this.
Ernesto Fox likes this.
saumiguel likes this.
Jungerheld likes this.
Gloria.tv Nachrichten
@Holy Cannoli

Everything after , is Cents. Everything before the comma is Euro.

So 5,00 Euro is about 5 Dollar.
50,50 Euro is 50 Dollar and 50 Cents.
Like
More
Holy Cannoli
@Gloria.tv Nachrichten

Thanks for your quick reply.

So, if I write the number 50 as in this example before the ,00, that would mean I am donating approximately $50 USD or its equivalent in Euros. Or, if I write the number 5 before the ,00, that would indicate approximately a $5 donation. Is this correct?
Like
More
Gloria.tv Nachrichten
@Holy Cannoli

Thank you very much for hinting to this problem. I've corresponded with GoFundme on the matter. It is not possible to create a campaign in Dollars with a bank account in Europe.

Check here: www.google.ie/search
Like
More
Holy Cannoli
The 'Go Fund Me' page is not clear to American donors.

This is not clear.

If I insert the number “5” before the double “,OO” in the above link, does it mean I am donating $5 dollars or does it mean I am donating “$500” dollars? Further, If I insert the number "50" before the ",00" does this mean I am donating "$50" dollars to Gloria.tv or does it mean I am donating "$5000"?

Please clarify.
Like
More
charisma likes this.