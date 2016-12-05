Clicks25.8k
Dear Friends,
In January 2016 Gloria.tv broke a new record: Over four million unique users each month. Every day, we handle about 100,000 video-views on 23 servers. Gloria.tv wanted to be a pulpit on the Internet. We have become one.
Donate online via "GoFundme"
The GoFundGloria-campaign needs to be set up in Euros. 1 Dollar is about 0,94 Euro.
If you would like to donate by wire transfer or PayPal, write to: office@gloria.tv
The technical heart of Gloria.tv is our in-house software. Currently, we are developing Gloria.tv into a social network. For this, we partly need to engage external programmers. However, the lion's share of the work is done through us without salaries.
In this Advent, we recruited a specialist from a Russian university to program a function to improve the live chats for our users. In addition, in the next few weeks, we want to commission people to complete the texts of the language sections. Gloria.tv wants to be accessible for the Catholics of all countries in their native language.
We can accomplish this huge work only because enthusiastic friends support us. Unfortunately, Gloria.tv also needs money. Dear friends, please help Gloria.tv in this Advent with a small donation.
Blessed advent!
Gloria.tv
