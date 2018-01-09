Priest Makes His "Best Mistake" Ever

On New Year’s Eve, Father Gregorio Hidalgo, 44, an assistant-priest in Simi Valley, Los Angeles Archdiocese, USA, who was on a Communion call in a hospital, was directed into a wrong room.He ended up with a dying female patient. Hidalgo asked her if she wanted to confess and she affirmed.After having left the room Hidalgo realised that he had visited the wrong patient. The woman, visited by mistake, passed away two hours later. Hidalgo calls this on Twitter his “best mistake” ever.