Vatican Is Cultivating New Hoax: the Orlando Hoax

The tragic June 1983 disappearance of the 15-year-old Emmanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee, has been turned into comedy by her own family.
Its last act was the absurd search for her remains in two early 19th-century tombs inside the Vatican on July 11 at her family’s request. Both tombs turned out to be empty.
Last year, two remains found on the grounds of the Vatican's embassy in Rome were quickly tied to Emmanuela Orlandi. After a huge media row, they turned out to be 2000 years old.
Globally, 607 people go missing every single day, never to return.
