Clicks7
No Joke: Luther-Lover Walter Kasper Calls Cardinal Müller “New Luther”
The Bergoglio court theologian, Cardinal Walter Kasper, 85, a radical relativist, has attacked Cardinal Ludwig Müller’s Manifesto of the Faith.
Kasper's text was published by the heterodox German bishops' katholisch.de (February 10).
In his attack, Kasper resents that Cardinal Müller calls the doctrine of the Holy Trinity a "fundamental difference" that separates the Church from Jews and Muslims. For Kasper, this position puts "world peace" in danger. Therefore he calls it a "half-truth".
Neither is Müller's statement that "the priest continues on earth the work of redemption" acceptable for Kasper because - no joke - such a statement would hurt the feelings of abuse victims.
It goes without saying that Kasper contradicts the Catholic teaching, re-affirmed by Cardinal Müller, that remarried divorcees may not receive Holy Communion.
At then end Kasper plays the emotion card saying that he is "totally horrified" at Cardinal Müller's mentioning of the "deception of the Antichrist" (2 Thess 2:10). This innocent and true reference to Saint Paul reminds Kasper "almost literally of Martin Luther's argumentation." But why should quoting Saint Paul be "Lutheran"?
The Philo-Lutheran Kasper even suggests that Cardinal Müller is a "Luther redivivus", a "revived Luther" - as if proclaiming the Catholic Faith would be "Lutheran".
He accuses him of engaging in reforms "without and against" the pope. But this is not Müller, this is Kasper who in July 1993 publicly challenged Catholic doctrine and Pope John Paul II by allowing adulterers to receive Holy Communion.
It remains a mystery of iniquity why less than ten years later, John Paul II made this dangerous liberal a cardinal.
Picture: Walter Kasper, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsUdgqkopwca
Kasper's text was published by the heterodox German bishops' katholisch.de (February 10).
In his attack, Kasper resents that Cardinal Müller calls the doctrine of the Holy Trinity a "fundamental difference" that separates the Church from Jews and Muslims. For Kasper, this position puts "world peace" in danger. Therefore he calls it a "half-truth".
Neither is Müller's statement that "the priest continues on earth the work of redemption" acceptable for Kasper because - no joke - such a statement would hurt the feelings of abuse victims.
It goes without saying that Kasper contradicts the Catholic teaching, re-affirmed by Cardinal Müller, that remarried divorcees may not receive Holy Communion.
At then end Kasper plays the emotion card saying that he is "totally horrified" at Cardinal Müller's mentioning of the "deception of the Antichrist" (2 Thess 2:10). This innocent and true reference to Saint Paul reminds Kasper "almost literally of Martin Luther's argumentation." But why should quoting Saint Paul be "Lutheran"?
The Philo-Lutheran Kasper even suggests that Cardinal Müller is a "Luther redivivus", a "revived Luther" - as if proclaiming the Catholic Faith would be "Lutheran".
He accuses him of engaging in reforms "without and against" the pope. But this is not Müller, this is Kasper who in July 1993 publicly challenged Catholic doctrine and Pope John Paul II by allowing adulterers to receive Holy Communion.
It remains a mystery of iniquity why less than ten years later, John Paul II made this dangerous liberal a cardinal.
Picture: Walter Kasper, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsUdgqkopwca