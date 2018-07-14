Clicks157
Francis Joked About Cardinal McCarrick Going to Hell
Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 87 who recently was accused of homosexual misbehaviour mentioned during a speech at Villanova University in October 2013 that he suffered a serious cardiac incident after the last conclave LifeSiteNews.com reported (July 6).
After his release from hospital he met Francis and told him, “The Lord still has some work for me to do”. Francis replied, “Maybe the Devil did not have your accommodations ready.”
After another meeting with Francis in 2014 McCarrick told the Washington Post that Francis said to him, “The bad ones, never die!”
Picture: Theodore McCarrick, © World Economic Forum, CC BY-SA, #newsUsvphiyzzu
After his release from hospital he met Francis and told him, “The Lord still has some work for me to do”. Francis replied, “Maybe the Devil did not have your accommodations ready.”
After another meeting with Francis in 2014 McCarrick told the Washington Post that Francis said to him, “The bad ones, never die!”
Picture: Theodore McCarrick, © World Economic Forum, CC BY-SA, #newsUsvphiyzzu