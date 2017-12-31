Clicks290
Hungary supports "breeding like rabbits", rejects mass immigration
The Hungarian government wants to stop their demographic decline with common sense pro-family measures rather than disastrous pro-displacement measures.
They are working with three pillars: 1.) to reduce the cost of living, 2.) to ensure that Hungarians are not excluded from having families because of their economic situation, and 3.) to raise, in value, the public perception of child-rearing.
Previously their pro-family views were expressed in a light-hearted video posted by @Tesa on Gloria.tv taking the theme of "breeding like rabbits".
An article on the topic can be found in this article at Breitbart.