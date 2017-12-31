Language
Jungerheld

Hungary supports "breeding like rabbits", rejects mass immigration



The Hungarian government wants to stop their demographic decline with common sense pro-family measures rather than disastrous pro-displacement measures.

They are working with three pillars: 1.) to reduce the cost of living, 2.) to ensure that Hungarians are not excluded from having families because of their economic situation, and 3.) to raise, in value, the public perception of child-rearing.

Previously their pro-family views were expressed in a light-hearted video posted by @Tesa on Gloria.tv taking the theme of "breeding like rabbits".

An article on the topic can be found in this article at Breitbart.
Joseph a' Christian
As the article states, "common sense." Almighty God bless the people of Hungary, caring for all. This is the way of true Christians, as lived by the Apostles- they made sure ALL were cared for, according to their needs. (Acts of the Apostles)
