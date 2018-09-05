Clicks307
New Bomb in the Vatican on Cardinal Farrell?
A dossier on Cardinal Kevin] Farrell is provided to the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, writes Francesca Fagnani in IlFattoQuotidiano.it (September 4).
Fagnani calls the dossier a new “bomb” in the Vatican but has no knowledge about its contents.
Pro-gay Farrell is the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life.
As a Legionary of Christ he was a close collaborator of the abuser Father Marcial Maciel. Later he became a friend and protégé of the homosexual abuser Cardinal McCarrick.
Farrell has repeatedly claimed that he knew nothing about the abuses surrounding him although they were widely known, even by outsiders.
