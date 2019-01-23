Francis In "Perfect Continuity" With Predecessors - SSPX Superior

Pope Francis has a “very particular” personality and a new way of communicating, said Father Davide Pagliarani, Superior General of the Society of Saint Pius X, talking to Fsspx.news (January 21, French video below).Since Vatican II, there have been popes who are more “conservative” with a more “traditional language" and popes like Francis who express themselves “freely”, Pagliarani explains.He notices however that both belong to the “same process” of Vatican II, only with different modes of expression.Pagliarani states that there are elements peculiar to Francis but concludes he is in “perfect continuity” with his predecessors.