Fraud : Sister Lucy I (Pre-1958) and Sister Lucy II (Post-1958) are Definitely NOT the Same Person.

Fraud : Facial Recognition Technology With 2,400 Picture Comparisons Shows Sister Lucy I (Pre-1958) and Sister Lucy II (Post-1958) are Definitely NOT the Same Person.

Dr. Peter Chojnowski, Blog "RadTrad Thomist", August 01, 2018

Sister Lucy I: Missing
Sister Lucy II: Impostor

I can now release the overall results of the facial recognition tests that have been performed using the most up to date technology available analyzed by the most sophisticated software technicians and organized and analyzed by an expert investigator.

"The only thing similar was the habit" were the words I just heard from the investigator in our phone conversation about the result. More specifics on the technicalities of the result will follow this initial announcement.

On advice, I will not yet reveal the names of the investigators, the names of the companies involved, or the names of the programs being used. They are the best. They are all working on a comprehensive and definite report on the results and this will be released in the coming weeks. I want to avoid any interference in the investigation. After the final facial recognition report is complete, the second phase of the investigation will be launched which will be finding out the identity of the Imposter and finding out what happened to our dear Sister Lucy dos Santos.

More soon.

radtradthomist.chojnowski.me/…/fraud-facial-re…
Write a comment
San Atanasio ora pro nobis
Quienes están detrás de este fraude mundial?
Estudio de reconocimiento facial demuestra el Fraude: la hermana Lucy I (antes de 1958) y la hermana Lucy II (después de 1958) definitivamente NO son la misma persona.
tradcatknight
I WILL HAVE DR. CHOJNOWSKI ON MY SHOW TO DISCUSS THIS..THIS SUNDAY AT 7PM ONLY AT TRADCATKNIGHT.ORG
Montfort AJPM
Aujourd'hui on ne veut rien voir
Et on ne veut rien savoir
Pour continuer sa vie tranquille
Et être un mouton à la file.
Les francs-maçons ont beau jeu,
Et ils ne cachent plus leur jeu :
Ils vont mener à l'abattoir
Tous leurs petits moutons noirs !
AJPM
En comprenant ce qui se passe,
Tu t'évites beaucoup de maux ;
Mais si ton ignorance est crasse,
Tu t'accumules de très grands maux.
Ce mal aujourd'hui est ordinaire
Et il atteint toutes les classes
Puisque Satan est dans la place
Par le canal de la conciliaire.
